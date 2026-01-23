Azerbaijan and Iran hold key talks amid recent developments (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. On January 23, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the latest developments in Iran and regional issues with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Vahid Jalalzadeh, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The meeting also covered the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Deputy Minister Jalalzadeh spoke in detail about the latest events in Iran and the current situation. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in turn, stressed the importance of stability in Iran and expressed his condolences to the families of those who died during the recent events.

Moreover, it was noted that the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran was facilitated by contacts between the presidents of the countries, mutual visits, as well as the importance of ongoing political dialogue and discussion of issues of mutual interest. The work of the State Commission on Cooperation in Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Spheres between Azerbaijan and Iran was noted with satisfaction.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and communications and noted that several projects being implemented, in particular by Azerbaijan and Iran, play an important role in the development of transport corridors passing through our region.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.