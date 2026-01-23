Ethiopia hosts several events ahead of WUF13 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23.​ A series of meetings have been held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in connection with the 13th session of the UN-Habitat World Urban Forum (WUF13), the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ethiopia told Trend.

The embassy noted that meetings were held with Ethiopian Minister of Urban Development and Infrastructure Chaltu Sani Ibrahim, Mayor of Addis Ababa Adanech Abiebie, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa Claver Gatete, Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment Affairs of the African Union (AU) Moses Vilakati, and other officials.

The meetings, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan, were attended by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union Ruslan Nasibov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kenya and Permanent Representative to the UN-Habitat Sultan Hajiyev, and Director of the Regional Office for Africa of UN-Habitat, the main organizing body for WUF, Oumar Sylla.

The meetings provided details on the nature of WUF13, its preparation process, initiatives, planned events, and activities, as well as opportunities for participation and collaboration.

The meetings emphasized the importance of the forum, which will be held under the theme "Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements," in terms of strengthening international cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development and highlighting Azerbaijan's contributions to global processes in partnership with international stakeholders. Moreover, the meetings noted that, for the first time in the history of the forum, a summit will be held with the participation of Heads of State and Government, as well as a briefing on the interests of Azerbaijan, recognized as a global urbanization champion, in cooperation with African states in the field of urban development under WUF13.

Moreover, most of the meetings highlighted Azerbaijan’s experience and initiatives related to COP29, as well as the interconnected impacts of sustainable urban development and climate change processes, as being of significant importance for Ethiopia's hosting of COP32, and expressed a strong interest in further relevant collaboration.

The Azerbaijani delegation also participated in an event held in Addis Ababa in cooperation with the Kenyan Government, under the "Building Climate Resilience for Urban Poor" (BCRUP) initiative, involving international partners.

