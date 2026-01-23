Azerbaijan spotlights regional, innovative and user-friendly climate and energy solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Modern climate and energy solutions can be regional, innovative, and user-oriented despite their global scale, Executive Director of the Economic Cooperation Organization's (ECO) Clean Energy Center Aysel Yagubova said at a roundtable discussion on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to her, as part of the global network of sustainable energy centers (GNSEC) of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the mission of the Clean Energy Center is to mobilize knowledge, technology, and regional cooperation to support the transition to renewable energy and sustainable industrial development across the region.

"While climate and energy-related issues are global today, solutions in this area can be regional, innovative, and user-oriented. This is exactly what we are highlighting today. On the occasion of Clean Energy Day, the CECECO Clean Energy Hackathon 2026 has been launched. We hope that this will serve as a platform for young innovators from the region to develop digital and data-driven solutions that address real energy problems," she emphasized.

A roundtable discussion and an award ceremony of the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Clean Energy Hackathon 2026 are being held in Baku on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day.

The event features a roundtable discussion and an award ceremony on the topic of transition to clean energy and regional cooperation models to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy.

