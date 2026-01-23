Speaker of Spanish Congress of Deputies visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Francina Armengol Socias, Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, visited the Victory Park in Baku, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in her honor. The Speaker laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

Then, the guest was briefed on Victory Park, which was created to honor the undying heroism of the Azerbaijani people in the Second Karabakh War and the historic Victory, as well as to preserve the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs. Moreover, it was noted that at the entrance to the park, covering an area of about 10 hectares, a triumphal arch 44 meters high, 22 meters wide, and with 44 columns was erected as a symbol of the 44 days of the Second Karabakh War.

Afterward, Francina Armengol Socias visited the Victory Museum. She was informed that the museum’s exposition was developed based on international experience and existing global museum concepts, while incorporating the latest technologies. The museum comprises eight exhibition halls: “Garabagh and East Zangezur. The Story of Centuries,” “Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict. A Historical Overview,” 44-Day Patriotic War. ‘Iron Fist’ Operation,” “Glorious Victory. Liberation of Shusha,” “Path of Heroes,” “Garabagh is Azerbaijan!,” “Restoration of State Sovereignty. 20.09.2023,” and “Garabagh and East Zangezur. Revival.”

Moreover, it was emphasized that the Victory Museum, together with Victory Park and the Victory Arch at the park’s entrance, immortalizes the Patriotic War etched into Azerbaijani history, the country’s glorious Victory, and the cherished memory of its heroic martyrs.

