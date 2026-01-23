Iran lifts curtain on official casualty and damage numbers from protests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. As many as 3,117 people were killed during the recent protests in Iran, the Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

According to the information, 305 ambulances and buses, 24 gas stations, 300 private homes, 700 stores, 750 banks, 414 government buildings, 749 police stations, 120 Basij centers, 200 schools, 350 mosques, 15 libraries, 2 Armenian churches, 800 ATMs, and 800 private cars were damaged.

The protests in Iran, which erupted in late December, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships.