Turkmenistan’s Exchange sees decline in external quotation values
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
The drop in the latest trading session at Turkmenistan’s State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange was driven by weaker performance in the agriculture and petrochemicals sectors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy