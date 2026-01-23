Kyrgyzstan reports cotton output for 2025
The data indicate that while cotton output declined markedly in 2025, improved yields helped maintain production efficiency, underscoring stable underlying productivity in the sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy