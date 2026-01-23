CIS pledges full support for Turkmenistan’s upcoming chairmanship in 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 23. The CIS Executive Committee will provide all necessary support to ensure the successful execution of Turkmenistan’s 2026 chairmanship and the fulfillment of the provisions of the country’s leadership concept in the CIS, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Sergei Lebedev, said, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

He made the remark at a meeting with Turkmenistan’s plenipotentiary, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia and Chair of the Economic Commission, Esen Aydogdiyev, at the CIS Executive Committee headquarters on January 22, in Moscow, Russia.

During the discussion, the sides exchanged views on joint work within the framework of Turkmenistan’s 2026 CIS chairmanship and the implementation of planned activities at a high organizational and substantive level.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was established in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote regional cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The CIS Economic Council coordinates efforts to implement joint economic policies, develop transport and energy networks, and foster trade integration. The CIS chairmanship passed from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan on January 1, 2026.