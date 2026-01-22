Azerbaijan, EU chart path to development of economic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Issues of developing economic relations and realizing existing potential were discussed between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, we held a meeting with Marta Kos, EU Commissioner for Enlargement.

We highlighted key priorities on the Azerbaijan–EU economic cooperation agenda, including the trade and energy partnership, as well as ongoing measures to further develop transport and logistics infrastructure. We also exchanged views on opportunities to unlock the full potential of Azerbaijan–European Union economic relations," the post reads.

The value of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and EU countries amounted to $18.7 billion during the first 11 months of 2025, marking a rise of $951.2 million, or 5.3%, compared to the same period in 2024.