Azerbaijani Parliament's Human Rights Committee holds year's first meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The Human Rights Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament held its first meeting of the spring session on January 23, Trend reports.

Chairman of the committee Zahid Oruj opened the session by congratulating members on the start of the new session and wishing them success in their work.

Before moving to the agenda, Oruj addressed current socio-political developments both regionally and globally, sharing his views on the significance of meetings held by President Ilham Aliyev in Davos.

The committee’s agenda included two main items: a report on the committee’s activities during the previous fall session and a draft work plan for the spring session. Oruj noted that the committee had been productive during the last session, holding ten meetings, reviewing eleven matters, and recommending four draft laws for consideration by the parliament. During that period, the committee also received 328 submissions from citizens.

Regarding the upcoming spring session, Oruj said the committee will focus on disinformation, digital sovereignty, and human rights issues. Proposed legislative initiatives will be discussed, and regular meetings with citizens will be organized.

Committee members Mirjalil Gasimli, Azer Allahveranov, Mubariz Gurbanli, Sayyad Aran, Hikmet Mammadov, Bahruz Maharramov, Razi Nurullayev, Vuqar Rahimzade, Elman Nasirov, and Tural Ganjaliyev took part in the discussions, offering their opinions and suggestions.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the committee’s previous session work was deemed satisfactory, and the 2026 spring session work plan was approved. MP Sevil Mikayilova and other officials also attended the event.

