Coca-Cola plans to build new plant in Kazakhstan's Aktobe

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 23. Coca-Cola Içecek Kazakhstan has signed an investment agreement to build a new plant in Aktobe city, Trend reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.

The agreement was finalized following a meeting between the Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Aidarbek Saparov, and the General Director of Coca-Cola Içecek Kazakhstan, Veli Dinçel.

The total investment in the project will amount to 41.9 billion tenge ($83 million), with the planned production capacity of the new plant reaching up to 280 million liters of non-alcoholic beverages per year. Construction of the facility is set to begin in April 2026.

The upcoming production facility will feature sustainable waste management systems and energy-efficient technologies. This marks the establishment of the fourth Coca-Cola Içecek facility in Kazakhstan.

Coca-Cola İçecek, the primary shareholder of which is Anadolu Group, is responsible for the production, distribution, and sale of both carbonated and non-carbonated beverages for the Coca-Cola Company. The company has been operating in Kazakhstan since 1994; it operates at three production sites—in the Almaty region, Astana, and Shymkent.

