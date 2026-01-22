Recep Tayyip Erdoğan holds phone call with Masoud Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkish president.

During the call, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Iran, as well as current regional developments.

President Erdoğan said he is closely following the situation in Iran, stressing that Türkiye attaches great importance to peace and stability in the country and has never supported external interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

The Turkish leader also emphasized that resolving existing problems and preventing further escalation of tensions in the region are in Türkiye’s interests.