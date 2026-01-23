Azerbaijan sees growing political dialogue with Spain - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Azerbaijan has recently witnessed a surge in political dialogue with Spain, creating opportunities for in-depth discussions on the state of bilateral relations and their future prospects, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking during a joint briefing with Francina Armengol Socias, Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of the Kingdom of Spain, Gafarova noted that the two countries already maintain successful cooperation across several areas.

“There are good opportunities to further expand this cooperation and to include new areas as well. At the same time, work is under way to broaden the contractual and legal framework. Cooperation in the fields of science, education, and culture is also extremely important. Strengthening ties in these areas will allow our peoples, especially our youth, to get to know each other better and grow closer,” she said.

