Kazakh, U.S. officials discussing energy cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 23. Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy Sanzhar Zharkeshov held talks with representatives of the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Embassy, David Wilbor and Gordon Tate, on energy cooperation, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

Zharkeshov outlined Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities in oil and gas development, highlighting the role of major upstream projects in supporting economic growth and ensuring national energy security.

The sides also discussed cooperation in the coal sector, including the development of coal chemistry. Particular attention was paid to the potential use of modern coal processing technologies, improving production efficiency, and reducing environmental impact.

In addition, the participants emphasized the importance of the Kazakhstan-US Strategic Energy Dialogue (SED) as a key platform for expert engagement, exchange of best practices, and coordination on energy policy issues.

In November 2025, following the visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the U.S., 29 agreements were signed with a total value of approximately $17 billion, covering the industry, energy, digitalization, education, and innovation sectors. More than 600 American companies do business in Kazakhstan. American companies, including Chevron and ExxonMobil, are key partners of Kazakhstan in the Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan oil fields.

