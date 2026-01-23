Sheikh Zayed Foundation shares publication on awarding President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The prestigious Sheikh Zayed Foundation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has shared a post on its X account regarding the awarding of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity shares the news with President Ilham Aliyev that the Armenia–Azerbaijan Peace Agreement has been named a 2026 honoree, recognising efforts toward peace and dialogue,'' the publication reads.

On January 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, and members of the judging committee of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity – former President of the European Council Charles Michel and former Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.

