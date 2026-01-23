ING sees Kazakhstan's inflation nearing National Bank's upper threshold in 2026
Photo: Official website of ING GROUP
ING Group expects inflation in Kazakhstan to trend toward the upper end of the National Bank of Kazakhstan’s (NBK) official forecast range.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy