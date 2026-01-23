Spain commends advances in Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. I expressed Spain’s strong appreciation for the progress achieved in the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia during the meeting, said ​Francina Armengol Socias, Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint briefing with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Armengol Socias stated that the process began following the agreement signed at the Washington Summit in August 2025.

“We hope that, under appropriate conditions, this process will culminate in a peace treaty that ends the decades-long conflict in the Karabakh region and opens a new era of progress and cooperation. The guiding principles of this process, international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, are also shared by both parliaments.

The joint commitment to deepen bilateral relations between Spain and Azerbaijan is clearly visible,” she added.

