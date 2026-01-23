Spanish official reiterates country’s commitment to enhancing ties with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Spain remains committed to deepening relations with Azerbaijan, said ​Francina Armengol Socias, Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint briefing with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of the Kingdom of Spain, Armengol Socias emphasized that parliamentary cooperation plays a key role not only in protecting democratic values and supporting peace processes but also in building sustainable ties between peoples.

“Work to improve people's lives is being carried out in parliaments, where the paths for the development of our society are being shaped. In this period of tension and instability, our relations may be decisive for the possible future. Thus, our country reaffirms its commitment to stability, peace, and mutual understanding in this region, as well as to strengthening ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan,” she said.