Tajikistan holds expanded government meeting

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 23. An expanded meeting of the government of the Republic of Tajikistan began on January 23 at the Government House under the chairmanship of the President and Chairman of the Government, Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Tajik president.

The meeting is attended by the leadership and members of the government, the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and its structural subdivisions, heads of central government bodies, agencies under the president and the government, republican enterprises and institutions, chairpersons of regions, cities, and districts, heads of higher education institutions, centers for the implementation of state investment projects, state and joint-stock banks, official newspapers and journals, as well as other responsible officials.

The expanded government meeting is comprehensively reviewing the results of the country’s socio-economic development in 2025 and outlining key objectives and priorities for 2026.

