Uzbekistan to allocate $1.6bn to improve regional infrastructure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 23. Uzbekistan plans to allocate 20 trillion soums ($1.65 billion) this year to improve regional infrastructure, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The announcement was made during a videoconference meeting chaired by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, focused on key tasks for poverty reduction and employment generation in 2026.

It was noted that studies conducted across districts based on 20 criteria, including infrastructure development, quality of life, business activity, and financial capacity, identified 37 “challenging” districts. In addition, a detailed assessment of each district resulted in the selection of 903 “challenging” local communities with high poverty levels.

Work has also begun to shape the image of the New Uzbekistan in an additional 33 districts and 330 challenging local communities.

Of the total 20 trillion soums ($1.65 billion), 12 trillion soums ($993 million) will be specifically directed to the challenging districts and local communities.

Funds returned from the republican budget to local budgets will be doubled, with 4.2 trillion soums ($347.5 million) allocated directly to local governors. Going forward, regional governors will channel 10 billion soums ($827,000) to each challenging district and 1 billion soums ($82,700) to each of the 903 local communities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel