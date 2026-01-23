Turkmenistan, UNESCAP discuss co-op on sustainability and disaster risks

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 23. Turkmenistan and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) discussed prospects for deepening cooperation in sustainable development, transport, energy, and disaster risk reduction, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The meeting took place on January 22 in Ashgabat, between Turkmen Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov and UNESCAP Deputy Executive Secretary, Shombi Sharp.

During the discussions, the Turkmen delegation underscored the high level of their partnership and offered a positive evaluation of their collaborative efforts in key sectors such as sustainable development, transport, energy, disaster risk reduction, and cooperation within the framework of the Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).

Particular emphasis was placed on digitalization, the advancement of paperless trade, the implementation of the "Single Window" principle, and the expansion of practical cooperation with the institutions of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

The commitment of Turkmenistan to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was reaffirmed, alongside its active engagement in the work of ECOSOC and relevant United Nations forums. Furthermore, the Turkmen side expressed its gratitude for the support provided by UNESCAP in advancing the country’s international and regional initiatives, particularly those related to sustainable development and environmental challenges, such as those concerning the Aral Sea basin.