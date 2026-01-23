Uzbekistan reports higher passenger car output in 2025

Photo: National Statistics Committee

In 2025, Uzbekistan’s car industry continued to hit the ground running, rolling out nearly 458,000 passenger vehicles - about 29,000 more than the previous year. Leading models such as Cobalt and Damas took the spotlight, while the output of foreign brands also saw an uptick.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register