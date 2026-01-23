Uzbekistan reports higher passenger car output in 2025
Photo: National Statistics Committee
In 2025, Uzbekistan’s car industry continued to hit the ground running, rolling out nearly 458,000 passenger vehicles - about 29,000 more than the previous year. Leading models such as Cobalt and Damas took the spotlight, while the output of foreign brands also saw an uptick.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy