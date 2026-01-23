Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan passes Armenian and Russian residents of Karabakh to Armenia on their own wish

Azerbaijan Materials 23 January 2026 13:52 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan passes Armenian and Russian residents of Karabakh to Armenia on their own wish
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Farida Mammadova
Farida Mammadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23.​ As many as 10 Armenians and one Russian who lived in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan were handed over to Armenia on their own wish, Trend reports.

A total of 11 people appealed to the relevant bodies of Azerbaijan and Armenia on this issue, and based on these appeals, they were handed over to Armenia.

These people continued to live in those territories after the liberation of Khankendi city by Azerbaijan in September 2023.

They have been transferred solely at their own discretion and request.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more