Kazakhstan's exports of natural gas condensate increase

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 24. Kazakhstan exported 265,892 metric tons of natural gas condensate in the period from January through November 2025, which is a 12% increase compared to 237,368 metric tons exported in 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the country’s Bureau of National Statistics shows that the total value of these exports dropped slightly to $121.152 million, a 2.7% decline from $124.508 million in 11M2024.

In terms of export destinations, Azerbaijan received the largest share, with 206,092 metric tons, followed by Russia at 31,637 metric tons, Uzbekistan at 24,771 metric tons, Kyrgyzstan at 433 metric tons, and other countries accounting for 2,956 metric tons.

From January through November 2025, Kazakhstan exported a total of 69.13 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products, marking a 7.2% increase compared to the 64.46 million tons exported in 2024. However, the value of these exports declined by 7%, reaching $36.475 billion, down from $39.176 billion the previous year.

Kazakhstan's overall foreign trade turnover for the period amounted to $128.8 billion, reflecting a marginal decline of 0.1% compared to the previous year. Exports totaled $71.14 billion, representing a 4.2% decrease, while imports saw a 5.5% rise, reaching $57.67 billion.