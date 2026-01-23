Azerbaijan's Baku hosts event on International Clean Energy Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. A roundtable discussion and an award ceremony of the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Clean Energy Hackathon 2026 are being held in Baku on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day, Trend reports.

The opening of the event will be held by Vice-Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismayilzade, Azerbaijani MP Aysel Yagubova, Executive Director of the Economic Cooperation Organization's Clean Energy Center, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov, and Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Igor Garafulic.

The event will feature a roundtable discussion and an award ceremony on the topic of transition to clean energy and regional cooperation models to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy.

Will be updated