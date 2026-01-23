Iran speeds up dev't of joint gas field with Saudi Arabia

According to him, the structure weighs 1,485 tons and will make it possible to drill gas wells at 6 locations. The jacket will be installed at a depth of 53.7 meters and is expected to be transported to the field for installation within the coming days.

The official added that geophysical and geotechnical studies have already been conducted at the site where the platform will be installed.

The Farzad gas field is jointly owned by Iran and Saudi Arabia. On the Iranian side, the field is divided into 2 sections, known as Farzad A and Farzad B. In March 2024, a development agreement for the Farzad B section was signed between Iran’s National Oil Company (NIOC) and PetroPars.

Iran is considered the world’s 2nd-largest holder of natural gas reserves, with approximately 34 trillion cubic meters of gas. At present, 22 gas fields are actively operating across the country.