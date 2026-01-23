Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 23 January 2026 05:13 (UTC +04:00)
Iran speeds up dev't of joint gas field with Saudi Arabia

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23.​ Iran has accelerated work on the development of the B section of the Farzad gas field, a joint gas deposit shared with Saudi Arabia, Hamidreza Saghafi‏, CEO of Iran's Petropars Company, told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that the platform jacket to be installed at the Farzad B section is being manufactured domestically. "At present, work on the construction of this jacket is 84% complete, and the process has been carried out over 14 months," Saghafi said.

According to him, the structure weighs 1,485 tons and will make it possible to drill gas wells at 6 locations. The jacket will be installed at a depth of 53.7 meters and is expected to be transported to the field for installation within the coming days.

The official added that geophysical and geotechnical studies have already been conducted at the site where the platform will be installed.

The Farzad gas field is jointly owned by Iran and Saudi Arabia. On the Iranian side, the field is divided into 2 sections, known as Farzad A and Farzad B. In March 2024, a development agreement for the Farzad B section was signed between Iran’s National Oil Company (NIOC) and PetroPars.

Iran is considered the world’s 2nd-largest holder of natural gas reserves, with approximately 34 trillion cubic meters of gas. At present, 22 gas fields are actively operating across the country.

