Iran speeds up dev't of joint gas field with Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Iran has
accelerated work on the development of the B section of the Farzad
gas field, a joint gas deposit shared with Saudi Arabia, Hamidreza
Saghafi, CEO of Iran's Petropars Company, told reporters, Trend reports.
He noted that the platform jacket to be installed at the Farzad
B section is being manufactured domestically. "At present, work on
the construction of this jacket is 84% complete, and the process
has been carried out over 14 months," Saghafi said.
According to him, the structure weighs 1,485 tons and will make
it possible to drill gas wells at 6 locations. The jacket will be
installed at a depth of 53.7 meters and is expected to be
transported to the field for installation within the coming
days.
The official added that geophysical and geotechnical studies
have already been conducted at the site where the platform will be
installed.
The Farzad gas field is jointly owned by Iran and Saudi Arabia.
On the Iranian side, the field is divided into 2 sections, known as
Farzad A and Farzad B. In March 2024, a development agreement for
the Farzad B section was signed between Iran’s National Oil Company
(NIOC) and PetroPars.
Iran is considered the world’s 2nd-largest holder of natural gas
reserves, with approximately 34 trillion cubic meters of gas. At
present, 22 gas fields are actively operating across the
country.