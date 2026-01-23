IRENA calls on Turkmenistan to accelerate transition to sustainable future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) calls on Turkmenistan to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future, Director-General of IRENA Francesco La Camera said during a roundtable event on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day at ADA University, Trend reports.

According to him, regional cooperation is of particular importance for Central Asia.

"The region's growing energy demand and abundant renewable energy resources create a unique opportunity to transition to a sustainable, low-carbon future and reduce over-reliance on fossil fuels. Realizing these opportunities requires a solid basis for regional cooperation and investment mobilization. That's why IRENA has launched the 'Accelerated Partnership for Central Asia' (APCA) initiative at COP29. We are trying to unite international and regional partners around four key pillars of cooperation," the director-general explained.

He observed that Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are currently collaborating.

"We call on Turkmenistan to join them and accelerate its path to a sustainable future," La Camera added.

A roundtable discussion and an award ceremony of the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Clean Energy Hackathon 2026 are being held in Baku on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day.

The event features a roundtable discussion and an award ceremony on the topic of transition to clean energy and regional cooperation models to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy.

