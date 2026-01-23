Uzbekistan and South Korea boost cooperation on fast-train project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 23. South Korea and Uzbekistan have discussed prospects for cooperation on the construction of the Tashkent–Samarkand high-speed railway line, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Railways.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Sharafiddin Kadyrov, Chief Engineer of Uzbekistan Railways, and Cho Jin-hwan, Head of the overseas business division for the Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL).

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the progress of prior agreements, assessed interim outcomes, and identified key areas for future collaboration. Special focus was given to enhancing cooperation in the digitalization of railway operations.

The discussions also addressed plans to establish a dedicated depot for advanced maintenance of high-speed trains, as well as the exchange of expertise in the operation and servicing of Hyundai Rotem-manufactured high-speed electric trains, which are being supplied to Uzbekistan.

Following the talks, an addendum to the memorandum of understanding was signed to further strengthen and deepen the bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan Railways and KORAIL.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and South Korea totaled $1.7 billion in 2025, accounting for 2.1% of Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade.