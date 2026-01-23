Turkmenistan, FAO advance integrated water management in Central Asia

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 23. Turkmenistan and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) concluded an agreement on strengthening integrated water resources management in the Amu Darya, Zarafshan, and Panj rivers, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The documents were signed between the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and the representatives of the organization on the sidelines of the International Conference titled “Health and Nutrition in the Context of Climate Change,” held on January 22 in Ashgabat.

Water resources in Turkmenistan are critically limited, with 95% of surface water sourced from transboundary rivers, primarily the Amu Darya (88% of supply). The vital Karakum Canal is the longest irrigation canal globally, crucial for agriculture, which uses 95% of the water. Key water challenges include high dependency on upstream neighbors for water supply, significant inefficiency in agricultural water use, and the potential for groundwater and desalination to mitigate shortages.

Turkmenistan became a member of the FAO in 1995. The collaboration was reinforced as the country participated in regional programs, with notable involvement in the initial phase of the FAO-Türkiye Collaboration Programme (FTPP) from 2009 to 2015. Initial collaboration concentrated on assisting the Turkmen government in enhancing cotton production, mechanizing harvesting processes, and providing technical help for agricultural and environmental conservation.

Earlier, on January 21, an agreement was signed between the government of Turkmenistan and FAO on the establishment of a representative office of the organization and the provision of technical assistance.

