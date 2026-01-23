Turkmenistan, U.S. discuss regional stability and economic cooperation

Photo: The embassy of U.S. in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 23. Turkmenistan and the U.S. exchanged views on regional stability and prospects for mutually beneficial economic cooperation, Trend reports via the U.S. Embassy.

The discussions were made during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and U.S. Special Representative for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor on January 22, in Ashgabat.

The U.S. side highly appreciated the level of diplomatic engagement between Turkmenistan and the United States.

On the same day, the U.S. Embassy in Turkmenistan hosted an official reception attended by the Special Representative and representatives of American and Turkmen business circles.