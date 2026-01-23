Iran deems January unrest as terrorist acts, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The U.S. and Israel failed to achieve their objectives during the 12-day Iran–Israel war, despite Iran suffering the loss of 1,000 people in the conflict, said Vahid Jalalzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Consular and Parliamentary Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking at a friendly meeting with representatives of the media, Jalalzadeh added that in the days that followed, the number of those killed rose to 3,117, including civilians, police officers maintaining order, and other civilians.

“In addition, we assess the events that took place on January 8-9 as terrorist acts,” the deputy foreign minister emphasized.

“The events of January 8–9 were not ordinary protests driven by economic dissatisfaction. They involved terror-type violence and were fundamentally different from what took place on the first day of demonstrations, with participants carrying weapons.

We have video footage showing a protester stabbing a police officer and then setting him on fire. The attackers prevented the wounded officer from being taken to an ambulance, leading to his death, and then danced around his body,” he added.