bp hopes to remain Azerbaijan's long-term partner in strategic energy projects - Giovanni Cristofoli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. bp hopes to remain a long-term partner of Azerbaijan in the implementation of strategic energy projects, the company's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Giovanni Cristofoli, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the new exhibition halls and permanent exhibition “The Sixties Generation: Azerbaijani Art Beyond Conformism,” which were completely renovated as part of the project.

“We have implemented major energy projects for the country, working closely with SOCAR, our partners, and with strong support from the government. And we sincerely hope to remain part of this amazing journey for many decades to come. We are very proud of our close cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, to whom we would like to express our gratitude. With their support, we have implemented projects to preserve and promote the country's ancient artistic heritage. For example, last year we published an album-book and launched a website dedicated to Azerbaijani art masterpieces created over the past 60 years. And we presented them in this very museum," the regional president said.

