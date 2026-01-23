New FAO-backed initiative strengthens climate action in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 23. Turkmenistan and FAO reached an agreement on two project documents focused on accelerating nature-positive reforms in the agricultural sector to enhance climate resilience, as well as strengthening Turkmenistan’s capacity to comply with the Enhanced Transparency Framework under the Paris Agreement, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The documents were signed between the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and the representatives of the organization during the International Conference titled “Health and Nutrition in the Context of Climate Change,” held on January 22, in Ashgabat.

The conference brought together heads of relevant ministries and agencies of Turkmenistan, representatives of FAO, the United Nations Development Program, and other international organizations, as well as delegations from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran, and Russia.

Turkmenistan's agricultural sector, responsible for 10-12% of GDP and a significant share of employment, is transitioning from a state-controlled, monoculture system to one characterized by diversification and modernization. Key opportunities are identified in high-value crops such as vegetables, fruits, and non-traditional greenhouse farming, especially tomatoes, which saw exports rise by 77% in 2022. Livestock, particularly cattle and poultry, along with a growing agro-processing industry focused on domestic production, present further potential.

However, challenges such as water scarcity, exacerbated by inefficient irrigation and climate change, significantly hinder progress. The government aims to increase private sector involvement and international cooperation to enhance technology and sustainable practices in agriculture, though state control over significant crops remains a limiting factor.

Earlier, on January 21, an agreement was signed between the Government of Turkmenistan and FAO on the establishment of a representative office of the organization and the provision of technical assistance.

