Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Uzbekistan’s Ipak Yuli Bank introduces unified QR payment system

Economy Materials 23 January 2026 19:50 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan’s Ipak Yuli Bank introduces unified QR payment system

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 23. Uzbekistan's Ipak Yuli Bank has launched a Unified QR code for businesses, Trend reports via the bank.

According to the bank, the new solution allows merchants to accept cashless payments using a single QR code through applications of various banks and payment services, streamlining payment acceptance across platforms.

Under the system’s terms, the commission rate is set at 0.25%, while funds are credited to merchants’ accounts within one business day. The Unified QR code supports payments via Uzcard, Humo, and Visa.

As of July 1, 2026, the Unified QR code will become mandatory for businesses in Uzbekistan as part of the transition to a standardized cashless payment infrastructure.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more