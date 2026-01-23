Uzbekistan’s Ipak Yuli Bank introduces unified QR payment system

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 23. Uzbekistan's Ipak Yuli Bank has launched a Unified QR code for businesses, Trend reports via the bank.

According to the bank, the new solution allows merchants to accept cashless payments using a single QR code through applications of various banks and payment services, streamlining payment acceptance across platforms.

Under the system’s terms, the commission rate is set at 0.25%, while funds are credited to merchants’ accounts within one business day. The Unified QR code supports payments via Uzcard, Humo, and Visa.

As of July 1, 2026, the Unified QR code will become mandatory for businesses in Uzbekistan as part of the transition to a standardized cashless payment infrastructure.

