Uzbekistan reports sharp rise in instant payment transactions in 2025
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s Instant Payment System processed 6.4 million transactions worth 161.4 trillion soums in 2025, up sharply from 2024.
