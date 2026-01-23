Turkmenistan sets regional cooperation as its agenda for CIS leadership in 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 23. Turkmenistan outlined its priorities for its 2026 chairmanship in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), focusing on economic, transport, energy, and humanitarian cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The announcement was made by Turkmenistan’s plenipotentiary, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia and Chair of the Economic Commission Esen Aydogdiyev during the first event held under Turkmenistan’s chairmanship—a meeting of the CIS Economic Commission at the CIS Executive Committee in Moscow, Russia.

According to Aydogdiyev, Turkmenistan plans to use its chairmanship to strengthen regional security and trust, promote neutrality, and enhance diplomatic engagement, while advancing initiatives in economic development, transport, and energy cooperation, in line with the CIS Economic Development Strategy through 2030.

The Ambassador also emphasized the logistics potential of the CIS as a bridge connecting Eurasia, the Caspian, Central Asia, and the Middle East, proposing to designate 2027 as the “Year of CIS Transport Connectivity.”

Humanitarian cooperation was outlined as another priority, with a focus on education, science, culture, tourism, and media to strengthen mutual understanding and preserve the spiritual heritage of CIS peoples.

The Commonwealth of Independent States was established in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote regional cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The CIS Economic Council coordinates efforts to implement joint economic policies, develop transport and energy networks, and foster trade integration. The CIS chairmanship passed from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan on January 1, 2026.

