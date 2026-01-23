Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan reveals key oil and petroleum export data to Switzerland

Kazakhstan Materials 23 January 2026 06:28 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: KazMunayGas

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 23. Kazakhstan exported 1.687 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to Switzerland from January through November 2025, which is a 3.5% decrease compared to the same period in 2024 (1.748 million tons).

According to data obtained by Trend from the country’s Bureau of National Statistics, the value of these exports reached $786.648 million, reflecting a 15.8% decline compared to $934.462 million from January through November 2025

Overall, Kazakhstan exported 69.13 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products from January through November 2025, a 7.2% increase from 64.46 million tons in 2024. However, the value of these exports decreased by 7% to $36.475 billion, compared to $39.176 billion in 2024.

Kazakhstan's total foreign trade turnover for the mentioned period stood at $128.8 billion, showing a slight decrease of 0.1% year-on-year. Exports totaled $71.14 billion, marking a 4.2% decline, while imports increased by 5.5%, reaching $57.67 billion.

