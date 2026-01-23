IRENA set to hold annual investment forum on energy transition in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will hold the annual investment forum on energy transition in Azerbaijan in June 2026, the Director-General of IRENA Francesco La Camera said during a roundtable event on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day at ADA University, Trend reports.

"We, together with partners, will convene an annual investment forum on the energy transition for Central Asia in Azerbaijan in June 2026," he emphasized.

IRENA was founded in Bonn on January 26, 2009. It's considered one of the most prominent international organizations in the field of renewable energy at the international level. Since its establishment, the organization has already had 163 member states and 21 candidate states.

A roundtable discussion and an award ceremony of the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Clean Energy Hackathon 2026 are being held in Baku on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day.

The event features a roundtable discussion and an award ceremony on the topic of transition to clean energy and regional cooperation models to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy.

