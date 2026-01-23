Spain sees strong economic and trade potential in bilateral ties with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The commitment to deepen bilateral ties between Spain and Azerbaijan is clear, and the economic and trade potential of these relations is significant, ​Francina Armengol Socias, Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, said at a joint briefing with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

“We discussed the importance of expanding the framework of existing agreements, such as memorandums of understanding in tourism and education,” the Spanish Congress speaker said.

According to Armengol Socias, these initiatives support the broader dissemination of the Spanish language and culture within Azerbaijan’s education system and could lay the groundwork for many promising opportunities in the future.

“Spain is working to strengthen its institutional presence in Baku, and both countries are cooperating to create favorable conditions for this. In these bilateral relations, the economic and trade potential is undoubtedly significant and has recently been further enhanced by the launch of the Economic Strategic Dialogue between our countries,” she added.