Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15.​ The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field increased by $0.98, or 1.5 percent, compared to last week, to $66.5 per barrel,​Trend reports.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $67.94 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $65.08 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $64.31 per barrel, which is $0.87, or 1.4 percent, more than a week before.

During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $65.79 per barrel, and the minimum price was $62.89 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $51.53 per barrel, down $0.46, or 0.9 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $52.98 per barrel, and the lowest was $50.56 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $65.22 per barrel for the week, down $1.7, or 2.6 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $64.32 per barrel, and the lowest was $62 per barrel.

Oil type/date 10.11.2025 11.11.2025 12.11.2025 13.11.2025 14.11.2025 Average price Azeri LT CIF $65.08 $67.78 $65.43 $66.28 $67.94 $66.5 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $62.89 $65.57 $63.22 $64.06 $65.79 $64.31 Urals (EX NOVO) $50.97 $52.98 $50.56 $50.95 $52.18 $51.53 Dated Brent $62.5 $64.32 $62 $62.2 $63.69 $62.94

