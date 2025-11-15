Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field increased by $0.98, or 1.5 percent, compared to last week, to $66.5 per barrel,Trend reports.
The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $67.94 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $65.08 per barrel.
This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $64.31 per barrel, which is $0.87, or 1.4 percent, more than a week before.
During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $65.79 per barrel, and the minimum price was $62.89 per barrel.
URALS oil averaged $51.53 per barrel, down $0.46, or 0.9 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $52.98 per barrel, and the lowest was $50.56 per barrel.
Dated Brent crude oil averaged $65.22 per barrel for the week, down $1.7, or 2.6 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $64.32 per barrel, and the lowest was $62 per barrel.
|
Oil type/date
|
10.11.2025
|
11.11.2025
|
12.11.2025
|
13.11.2025
|
14.11.2025
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$65.08
|
$67.78
|
$65.43
|
$66.28
|
$67.94
|
$66.5
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$62.89
|
$65.57
|
$63.22
|
$64.06
|
$65.79
|
$64.31
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$50.97
|
$52.98
|
$50.56
|
$50.95
|
$52.18
|
$51.53
|
Dated Brent
|
$62.5
|
$64.32
|
$62
|
$62.2
|
$63.69
|
$62.94
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel