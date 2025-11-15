Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Oil&Gas Materials 15 November 2025 19:19 (UTC +04:00)
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15.​ The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field increased by $0.98, or 1.5 percent, compared to last week, to $66.5 per barrel,Trend reports.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $67.94 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $65.08 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $64.31 per barrel, which is $0.87, or 1.4 percent, more than a week before.

During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $65.79 per barrel, and the minimum price was $62.89 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $51.53 per barrel, down $0.46, or 0.9 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $52.98 per barrel, and the lowest was $50.56 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $65.22 per barrel for the week, down $1.7, or 2.6 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $64.32 per barrel, and the lowest was $62 per barrel.

Oil type/date

10.11.2025

11.11.2025

12.11.2025

13.11.2025

14.11.2025

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$65.08

$67.78

$65.43

$66.28

$67.94

$66.5

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$62.89

$65.57

$63.22

$64.06

$65.79

$64.31

Urals (EX NOVO)

$50.97

$52.98

$50.56

$50.95

$52.18

$51.53

Dated Brent

$62.5

$64.32

$62

$62.2

$63.69

$62.94

