Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hold talks on strengthening strategic co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 14. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The discussions occurred after President Tokayev's arrival in Tashkent for a state visit, following an invitation from President Mirziyoyev.

According to the visit program, high-level talks and the second meeting of the Supreme Intergovernmental Council will be held tomorrow, November 15. During the summit, the launch of major joint projects is expected, along with the signing of a substantial package of bilateral agreements.

Furthermore, on November 16, the Kazakh leader is scheduled to participate in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, which will also take place in Tashkent.

Meanwhile, President Tokayev's last official state visit to Uzbekistan occurred on December 21, 2022. Subsequently, an informal meeting between Tokayev and President Mirziyoyev took place in Almaty on March 29, 2025.