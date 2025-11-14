Azerbaijan strengthens ties with IAEA for cleaner future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ Azerbaijan held discussions on strengthening partnership ties with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

A meeting took place at the ministry between Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov and IAEA representative Jonathan Herbax. The meeting was also attended by representatives from the State Agency for Regulation of Nuclear and Radiological Activity, a body under the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

During the discussions, it was emphasized that the country has prioritized "clean environment and green growth" as one of its five key national goals for socio-economic development over the next decade. In line with this priority, substantial focus is being placed on the adoption of environmentally sustainable technologies and the promotion of renewable energy sources.

The meeting also underscored the significant steps Azerbaijan is taking to enhance its renewable energy capacity and diversify its energy mix. The importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on energy planning cooperation, signed between the Ministry of Energy and the IAEA in Baku during COP29, was emphasized, and the current state of collaboration with the IAEA, future directions, and the development of the legal framework were discussed.