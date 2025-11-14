Kazakhstan explores Azerbaijan’s cybersecurity expertise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ A delegation from Kazakhstan, led by Doszhan Mussaliyev, Vice-Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, is visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The visitors first toured the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, where they were briefed on the center’s activities and training programs.

The delegation also dropped by the Electronic Security Service during the visit, diving into discussions on potential areas of cooperation.

Later, the guests met with Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. The meeting provided insight into the organization and operational principles of Azerbaijan’s cyber centers. The Kazakh side expressed interest in learning from Azerbaijan’s experience in the field of cybersecurity.

The Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center is an institution dedicated to strengthening the country's cybersecurity capabilities by training a new generation of experts. The Innovation and Digital Development Agency, with funding from PASHA Holding and Israel's Technion Institute, established the facility, which provides advanced training, while the Electronic Security Service is a government body under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport that acts as a state coordinating body for cybersecurity. Its main functions are to coordinate information infrastructure, analyze cyber threats, protect against cyberattacks, and educate the public and institutions on cybersecurity through information campaigns and methodological assistance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel