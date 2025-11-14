Uzbekneftegaz, KazMunayGas launch new stage of partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 14. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to elevate their partnership to a new stage, aimed at accelerating practical cooperation, conducting joint geological exploration, and advancing promising projects in the deep processing of hydrocarbon resources, Trend reports via the Uzbekneftegaz.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between the Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz, Bakhodirjon Sidikov, and the Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas, Askhat Khassenov.

The sides noted with satisfaction that, following the friendly dialogue between the leaders of the two countries, cooperation between the brotherly nations continues to expand across all areas. In particular, the oil and gas sectors of both states are developing promising joint projects between their national companies.