'VIVANT' series filming in Azerbaijan successfully completed with Baku Media Center support (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan has successfully completed the filming of the second season of "VIVANT," a flagship project representing the excellence of the Japanese television industry, Trend reports.

Produced by Tokyo Broadcasting System Television (TBS Television), the series' screenplay was directed by well-known Japanese film expert Katsuo Fukuzawa.

"VIVANT," whose first season was embraced by over 60 million viewers in Japan and is now captivating an international audience via the Netflix platform, continues its compelling story against the evocative backdrop of Azerbaijan's unique nature and diverse cultural landscape.

Filming for the second season launched in August of this year and continued until the end of October, with the crew shooting in the most diverse regions of our country, including Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Nakhchivan, Shamakhi, Gabala, Sheki, and Guba.

The Baku Media Center, a leading audiovisual company in Azerbaijan and the region, served as a project partner, providing the necessary organizational and technical support, logistics, filming permits, and coordination for the series' production.