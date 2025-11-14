Kazakhstan calls for accelerated efforts to attract foreign investment in agriculture

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 14. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has urged for an accelerated focus on attracting foreign investors to Kazakhstan's agricultural sector, Trend reports via the press service of the president.

In his remarks, Tokayev emphasized the priority of deep processing production within the agricultural industry. He noted that Kazakhstan's domestic agribusiness sector remains largely focused on raw material production, limiting its potential. He said that in 2023, processed agricultural products accounted for only 35 percent of the total agricultural output, while this year the figure has already risen to 50 percent. The president set a goal for next year, aiming for processed products to comprise 70 percent of total production.

“Now we need to speed up efforts to attract foreign investors to this sector. There are many necessary projects for this area, some of which I became familiar with before the forum began. However, we must not be satisfied with what we already have,” Tokayev noted.

He also highlighted the need to roll out the red carpet for foreign investors bringing cutting-edge technologies to the table.

The government has compiled a list of over 200 investment projects in the agricultural sector, totaling approximately four trillion tenge ($7.63 billion) to be allocated over the next three years. These projects will be implemented across 12 sectors.

Tokayev pointed out that these projects need to be backed up at all levels.

According to the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of November 14, 2025, 1 USD equals 524.32 KZT.