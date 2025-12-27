Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin downturns in price
On December 27, 2025, the price of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin was 1.58 billion rials ($2,111), down from 1.5 billion rials ($2,011) two days earlier. The older version, minted between 1979 and 1991, sold for 1.49 billion rials ($1,992). Additionally, a half coin was traded at 854 million rials ($1,142), and a quarter coin for 506 million rials ($676).
