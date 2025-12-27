Azerbaijan's euro transactions via its Interbank Card Center rise by December 2025
As of December 1, 2025, the volume of euro payment transactions processed through the Interbank Card Center (ICC) in Azerbaijan reached 16,400 transactions, valued at 1.9 million euro. This marks a 9.3% increase in volume and a 5.6% rise in value compared to the same period in 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy