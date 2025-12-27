Azerbaijan's euro transactions via its Interbank Card Center rise by December 2025

As of December 1, 2025, the volume of euro payment transactions processed through the Interbank Card Center (ICC) in Azerbaijan reached 16,400 transactions, valued at 1.9 million euro. This marks a 9.3% increase in volume and a 5.6% rise in value compared to the same period in 2024.

