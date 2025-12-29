Azerbaijan lays out key development priorities for Economic Zones Agency

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA), operating under the Ministry of Economy, has defined its priority development directions for the coming year, Trend reports via the country's Economy Ministry.

During a meeting of EZDA’s Supervisory Board, chaired by Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli, the agency’s work in industrial zones, including parks in liberated territories, was reviewed. Seymur Adigozalov, Chairman of EZDA’s Management Board, highlighted that industrial zones are effective tools for increasing domestic production, replacing imports, and expanding new export opportunities. A significant portion of Azerbaijan’s non-oil production and non-oil exports originates from these zones, where government-supported incentives and favorable conditions encourage entrepreneurship.

The meeting also addressed organizational and structural matters as the agency prepares to implement its strategic priorities in the year ahead.