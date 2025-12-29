Russian Gazprom reports increase in gas supplies to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Supplies of Russian natural gas to Uzbekistan increased by 20% in 2025, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said during a year-end meeting at the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg, Trend reports via Gazprom.

Miller noted that the company’s agenda currently focuses on the further expansion of gas supplies in this direction.

"Central Asia has its own resource base, but the high pace of economic development in the region requires increasingly larger volumes of energy," he said.

According to Miller, Gazprom clearly understands that in the medium term, Russian gas will be in very strong demand in Central Asia.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Gazprom delivered 5.64 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Uzbekistan—a 4.4-fold increase from 2023, when exports totaled just 1.28 billion cubic meters.